NOTE: NJ Stage is not affiliated with this event. For ticket info, please contact the venue directly.
The Stone Pony Presents Pepper
and Kash'd Out On February 13

originally published: 01/16/2020

The Stone Pony Presents Pepper and Kash

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The pioneers of Kona dub rock, Pepper, will bring their ‘Step To The Local Motion’ tour to The Stone Pony on Thursday, February 13 with openers Kash'd Out and The Elovaters.  Pepper will be touring in support of their Billboard chart topping album Local Motion which spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Reggae Charts! Doors are at 7:00pm.

Local Motion, the band’s 8th full-length studio album, released via their own tastemaker imprint LAW Records, has been well received by both critics and fans alike.  Billboard called “Warning,” the lead single off Local Motion, “this summer’s song,” while Glide Magazine commented, “Pepper keeps the Summer vibes flowing on new album Local Motion."  With a chart topping new album, performances at sold-out shows, and Yesod Williams’ (Drummer) recent performance with the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the band is showing no signs of slowing down. 

Pepper, hailing from SoCal, is comprised of Kaleo Wassman (Vocals, Guitar), Bret Bollinger (Bass, Vocals), and Yesod Williams (Drums, Vocals).  For over two decades they have been writing, recording, and releasing music.  With a dedicated fan base, Pepper has expanded its brand to include wine and a tasty cannabis strand “Hawaiian Pepper”. 

Opening for Pepper on the ‘Step To The Local Motion’ tour are Kash’d Out who released their sophomore album Undercover mixed by Paul Leary (Sublime, Pepper, Slightly Stoopid, etc.) on LAW Records in August. Straight out of the Sunshine State, Kash'd Out hits the reggae/rock scene with style and ease blending their laid-back coastal sound, fun choruses and pop melodies which makes them an excellent addition to the tour. East Coast reggae-rock outfit The Elovaters will open the tour.  Last year The Elovaters dropped, DEFY GRAVITY which landed the coveted #1 spot for both Billboard and iTunes Reggae Charts marking yet another milestone in the young band’s incredible rise from the south shore of Boston. ‘Step To The Local Motion’ is lined up to be the must see show of the year!

The Stone Pony is located at 913 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park, New Jersey. 


Reflecting back on the new album Local Motion and tour, Pepper comments, “We are f*#%king pumped and it’s contagious so get ready!!!!!” Exclusive DTC bundles of the new album on Vinyl, Cassette and CD’s of Local Motion are available here.

Tour Dates:
FEB 11 – Paradise Rock Club @ Boston, MA
FEB 12 – Gramercy Theater @ New York, NY
FEB 13 – The Stone Pony @ Asbury Park, NJ
FEB 14 – Mulcahy’s @ Wantagh, NY
FEB 15 – TLA @ Philadelphia, PA
FEB 17 – Union Stage @ Washington, DC
FEB 18 – The Blind Tiger @ Greensboro, NC
FEB 20 – Culture Room @ Fort Lauderdale, FL
FEB 21 – The Plaza Live @ Orlando, FL
FEB 22 – Jannus Live @ St Petersburg, FL
FEB 24 – White Oak Music Hall @ Houston, TX
FEB 25 – Scoot Inn @ Austin, TX
FEB 26 – Deep Ellum Art Co. @ Dallas, TX
FEB 28 – Sunshine Theater @ Albuquerque, NM
FEB 29 – The Mission Ballroom @ Denver, CO
MAR 2 – Knitting Factory Concert House @ Boise, ID
MAR 3 – Neumos @ Seattle, WA
MAR 4 – Wonder Ballroom @ Portland, OR
MAR 6 – Cornerstone Berkeley @ Berkeley, CA
MAR 7 – ACE of Spades @ Sacramento, CA
MAR 8 – The Catalyst @ Santa Cruz, CA


