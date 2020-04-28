

Mother Earth Aid Live concert series online - KYNG ARTHUR in his Reggae Showcase

Tue, April 28, 2020 @ 9:00pm



Performing for over 30 years,KYNG ARTHUR, singer, songwriter, and world poet was born in Southern Trinidad with roots of Spanish, Creole and Black heritage. Growing up in a warm loving environment with his mother and grandparents, Kyng Arthur spent his early years enjoying a carefree life, content to laze away the days picking mangoes. At the age of seven Arthur's grandmother passed on and he was sent to the Port of Spain in Northern Trinidad to live with relatives. On the weekends, Arthur would sit by the local Church to listen to the gospel singers and it inspired him to understand the different types of music and cultures he was exposed to in Trinidad. It was also a time soul and Jamaican "Rock-Steady" arrived, and something inside grabbed Arthur and would not let go. He spent the early part of his education focusing his attention on developing his craft, while keeping his roots firmly planted in his culture. Migrating to New York City in the early 1970's, Kyng Arthur began in earnest a career lasting to this day in music and exceptional songwriting. When Arthur first heard the music of Bob Marley he felt proud of that rising force so he listened more and more to reggae and its positive, spiritual and uplifting messages. Kyng Arthur expresses the virtues of African culture and, in his own very personal manner


